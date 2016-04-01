FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orange-Bouygues telecom merger talks fail - source
April 1, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

Orange-Bouygues telecom merger talks fail - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 1 (Reuters) - Merger talks between French state-controlled telecoms group Orange and smaller rival Bouygues Telecom have failed, a source close to Bouygues told Reuters, confirming an earlier report by Le Figaro newspaper on Friday.

The French daily said the French government’s demands led Martin Bouygues, who leads construction and media group Bouygues, to throw in the towel.

No-one at Orange, Bouygues or the French economy ministry was immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; writing by Michel Rose, editing by David Evans)

