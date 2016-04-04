French telecom stocks plunge on Orange-Bouygues talks failure

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - France’s biggest telecom stocks all fell sharply on Monday following the breakdown of tie-up talks between Orange and Bouygues that would have reduced the number of competing operators in the country from four to three.

As of 0718 GMT, Bouygues was 15.9 percent lower, with Numericable SFR down 14.9 percent, Iliad down 12.9 percent and Orange down 5.4 percent.

Orange-Bouygues talks aimed at creating a dominant French telecoms operator collapsed on Friday, ending an attempt to ease a price war that has ravaged sector margins.