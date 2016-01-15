UPDATE 1-Orange talking to rivals about selling Bouygues Telecom assets -sources

(Adds comments on French state control of Orange)

By Gwénaëlle Barzic, Mathieu Rosemain and Matthieu Protard

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - French telecommunications operator Orange has started informal talks with rivals Numericable-SFR and Iliad on possible asset sales to satisfy competition concerns in case it acquires Bouygues Telecom, sources close to the matter said.

The talks include the potential sale of part of Bouygues Telecom’s mobile spectrum, its customer base, network and shops, the sources said.

Orange, France’s biggest telecoms firm, is in talks to buy Bouygues Telecom for about 10 billion euros ($10.9 bln) in cash and shares. Bouygues, France’s third-largest mobile operator, could receive a 15 percent stake in Orange valued at 8 billion euros and the rest in cash.

A decision on a potential deal between Orange and Bouygues may be reached before the publication of Orange’s full-year earnings on Feb. 16, the sources said.

“All the players want to make it happen,” one of the sources said. “It is probably the last opportunity to succeed in the consolidation of the market.”

The French state, Orange’s leading shareholder with 23 percent, wants Bouygues’ stake in the former national operator to be capped at 10 percent, the sources said.

They added that the French state wanted to keep three seats on the new board of directors if the merger succeeded.

A spokesperson for the French economy ministry said the state would remain Orange’s reference shareholder with a blocking minority, whatever the outcome of the talks.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the possible size of Bouygues’ stake in Orange and its future corporate governance.

Spokespeople for Iliad, Numericable-SFR and Orange declined to comment. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Gwenaelle Barzic, Matthieu Protard, Jean-Baptiste Vey and Arno Schuetze; editing by Geert De Clercq)