June 23, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Altice's bid for Bouygues Telecom a threat to jobs - Macron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron said it was clear that European telecoms group Altice’s bid for Bouygues Telecom would result in job cuts and that this was one reason why the government opposed such a deal.

“It’s rather obvious that this transaction will destroy jobs, that is what some like to call synergies, and thus we are against this choice,” Macron told parliament on Tuesday.

Macron, who stopped short of saying the government would block the potential deal, said the state had “a role to play” in the matter.

France’s Bouygues is due to hold a board meeting at 1600 GMT to discuss Altice’s offer to buy its Bouygues Telecom unit through Numericable-SFR. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

