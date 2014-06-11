FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bouygues Telecom to lay off 17 pct of workforce
June 11, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Bouygues Telecom to lay off 17 pct of workforce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - France’s third-placed mobile operator Bouygues Telecom said it would trim 1,516 jobs from its workforce of roughly 9,000 people, in a bid to cut costs and ensure its independence in a turbulent market.

Bouygues also acknowledged that it had held talks with potential buyers - low-cost player Iliad and leader Orange - in the past two months but they were no longer ongoing.

“Obviously the talks did not succeed otherwise we would not present this plan to remain independent,” said Olivier Roussat, the chief executive of Bouygues Telecom, at a press briefing on Wednesday.

“We are cutting costs to survive in a four-player market.”

Roussat declined to say why the sale talks with Orange and Iliad fell through. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
