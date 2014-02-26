Bouygues is "comfortable" with Alstom stake -CEO

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bouygues is “comfortable” with its 29 percent stake in train and turbine maker Alstom despite a recent drop in orders for Alstom’s power equipment, Chief Executive Martin Bouygues told reporters on Wednesday.

“I‘m comfortable in Alstom, I say it every year and it hasn’t changed, I haven’t changed my mind,” Bouygues said.

He added that Alstom was a “remarkably well-managed business” and that heavy industry was a cyclical sector that would eventually see an uptick in orders as the macroeconomic backdrop improved. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)