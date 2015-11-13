UPDATE 1-International construction and telecoms lift Bouygues profit

* Third-quarter current operating profit 478 mln euros

* Keeps 2015 goals, return to growth in 2016 the priority

* CFO says 2016 focus on improving operating profitability

* Shares rise to five-month high (Adds CFO comments from call, details)

By Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Bouygues stuck to its full-year goals on Friday after reporting higher than expected third-quarter profit, helped by a robust construction business abroad and improving trends at its telecoms division.

The family-controlled firm, which also builds roads and owns France’s biggest private broadcaster TF1, said it would continue to focus on improving operating margins in 2016.

“Our main goal is to improve the profitability levels of the businesses that suffered in recent years,” Finance Director Philippe Marien said on a call when asked about 2016 targets.

Third-quarter current operating profit, which excludes one-off items, rose 31 million euros to 478 million euros ($514 million). Revenue slipped 3 percent to 8.73 billion euros in a tough economic climate in France for the construction sector.

Shares in the company rose as much as 4.3 percent after the results and were trading 2.3 percent higher at 1042 GMT, the highest since the start of June and outpacing a falling CAC 40 index of French companies.

One analyst said it was a “good performance” with operating profit slightly above a 455 million euros consensus forecast, while revenue was in line with expectations.

In June, Bouygues CEO Martin Bouygues rebuffed a 10 billion euro bid for Bouygues Telecom, France’s third-largest mobile operator, from larger peer Altice, which is owned by French billionaire Patrick Drahi.

Bouygues Telecom, which has been hit by a price war in France since the arrival of Iliad in 2012, said it could prosper on its own and has responded with a turnaround plan including staff cuts and a focus on the rollout of its speed 4G network and the fixed-line broadband market.

In the third quarter, Bouygues Telecom’s earnings before income, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came to 24.7 percent of sales. Marien said this signalled it was on track to hit its target of at least 25 percent of sales in 2017. .

The division, which is targeting EBITDA of about 750 million euros in 2015, added 94,000 fixed-line phone customers and 208,000 mobile customers in the third quarter.

In construction and road building, which account for about two thirds of revenue, Bouygues said its order book was down 10 percent in France by the end of September, but rose 23 percent abroad.

In France, building and civil works were still tough and Bouygues remained cautious about road building prospects as it had little visibility on local municipalities budgets.

Residential property was, however, benefiting from a gradual return of private investors. Bouygues expects the housing market to benefit in 2016 and 2017 from new French government measures aimed at increasing the number of first-time buyers. ($1 = 0.9296 euros) (Editing by David Clarke)