Bouygues confirms 2013 sales outlook despite Q1 loss
May 14, 2013 / 4:00 PM / in 4 years

Bouygues confirms 2013 sales outlook despite Q1 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - Bouygues, a French construction-to-telecom conglomerate, reconfirmed its sales goal for 2013 on Tuesday as it swung to a loss in the first quarter of the year amid worsening markets.

The net loss in the period was 42 million euros ($54 million), compared with a profit of 35 million a year earlier and a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate of 60 million. Sales declined 4 percent to 6.7 billion.

The company said the measures taken last year to turn around its telecom unit, which has been hit by low-cost competition, will secure savings of 400 million euros in the mobile business in 2013, instead of the 300 million initially planned. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)

