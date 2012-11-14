FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2012 / 5:06 PM / in 5 years

Bouygues lifts sales goal on buoyant construction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - French construction-to-media group Bouygues on Wednesday upgraded its 2012 sales target as buoyant construction business offset lower profitability at its telecom unit in the third quarter.

Net profit in the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell 29 percent to 286 million euros ($364 million), reflecting tough competition in France for Bouygues Telecom.

Sales in the period rose 7 percent, as the construction business continued to grow in France and international markets. ($1 = 0.7856 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Additional reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by James Regan)

