PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bouygues said group sales this year could be down slightly or flat compared with 2012 as the conglomerate cut its revenue goal for its struggling telecom unit.

Second-quarter net profit declined 5 percent to 230 million euros ($308 million), while sales in the period were flat at 8.5 billion, the group said. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)