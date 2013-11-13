FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bouygues confirms outlook after stable Q3 sales
November 13, 2013 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

Bouygues confirms outlook after stable Q3 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 12 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues stuck to its full-year outlook on Wednesday after posting stable quarterly sales, with higher orders in its construction business offsetting declining revenue from its telecom unit.

The group, which also operates road-building and television broadcasting businesses, posted quarterly sales of 9.05 billion euros ($12.13 billion), slightly below a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average estimate of 9.06 billion.

Bouygues, which has lately sought to weather a price war in the French mobile market by being first in the race to roll out a new superfast 4G mobile network, said there were currently 500,000 active customers on this network. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)

