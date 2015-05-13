Bouygues keeps outlook after posts Q1 loss

PARIS, May 13 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues said its current operating loss widened in the first quarter, reflecting a price war in French telecoms, lower construction sales due to a weak economic climate and losses at its Colas unit’s refined products business.

Bouygues also confirmed its full-year targets on Wednesday and reiterated that in an economic and competitive environment that would remain challenging in France in 2015, all its businesses would aim to return to growth in 2016.

First-quarter revenue fell 2 percent to 6.731 billion euros ($7.57 billion), while the current operating loss deepened to 194 million euros from 178 million in the same period a year ago, Bouygues said.

Bouygues also posted an operating loss of 216 million euros, which included a 22 million euro charge related to Bouygues Telecom, against a restated profit of 18 million a year earlier.

According to a company-provided poll of nine analysts, median forecasts for Bouygues had given quarterly sales of 6.532 billion euros and a current operating loss of 275 million. ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)