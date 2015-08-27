Bouygues lifts profit goal for telecoms unit

PARIS, Aug 27 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues raised its full-year core earnings and cost savings targets for its telecom business on Thursday as it posted a 51 percent rise in first-half group current operating profit.

The company now expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at Bouygues Telecom to rise to around 750 million euros ($850 million) this year from 694 million last year. It previously forecast stable profit.

“Thanks to a good commercial performance, and tight control of marketing and operating costs, the outlook for Bouygues Telecom has been revised upwards,” Bouygues said in a statement.

Bouygues kept its targets for its construction business and private broadcaster TF1. ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)