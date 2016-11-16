FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Bouygues keeps outlook after Q3 profit rises
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 16, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 9 months ago

Bouygues keeps outlook after Q3 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues reported a forecast-beating rise in third quarter operating profit, helped by an improving performance at its telecoms arm and better trends in the construction market in France.

The family-controlled group, which also builds roads and owns France's biggest private broadcaster TF1, reiterated its pledge to improve its profitability this year.

Third-quarter revenue eased 3 percent to 8.444 billion euros ($9.07 billion), while the current operating profit rose by 6 percent to 508 million euros.

Analysts had expected an operating profit of 430 million euros and sales of 8.604 billion euros, based on the median estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.

$1 = 0.9305 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.