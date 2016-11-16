Bouygues keeps outlook after Q3 profit rises

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues reported a forecast-beating rise in third quarter operating profit, helped by an improving performance at its telecoms arm and better trends in the construction market in France.

The family-controlled group, which also builds roads and owns France's biggest private broadcaster TF1, reiterated its pledge to improve its profitability this year.

Third-quarter revenue eased 3 percent to 8.444 billion euros ($9.07 billion), while the current operating profit rose by 6 percent to 508 million euros.

Analysts had expected an operating profit of 430 million euros and sales of 8.604 billion euros, based on the median estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll of nine analysts.