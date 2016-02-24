FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bouygues eyes higher profitability in 2016
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 24, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Bouygues eyes higher profitability in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues said on Wednesday improved profitability at its telecoms unit and at its TF1 television channel helped it deliver forecast-beating operating profit last year despite lower sales, and it predicted a further rise in profitability for 2016.

The company also said discussions in view of a possible merger between Bouygues Telecom, France’s third-mobile phone operator, and bigger rival Orange, were continuing.

The family-controlled group, which builds roads and owns TF1 , France’s biggest private broadcaster, said current operating profit reached 941 million euros ($1.04 billion)last year, against 888 million in 2014.

Sales reached 32.428 billion euros, down 2 percent from a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters were on average predicting operating profit of 852 million euros on sales of 32.529 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Tim Hepher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.