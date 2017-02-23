FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Conglomerate Bouygues 2016 earnings beat expectations as telecoms arm strengthens
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
attack in Barcelona
Search for Barcelona van driver extended across Europe
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 23, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 6 months ago

Conglomerate Bouygues 2016 earnings beat expectations as telecoms arm strengthens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues said on Thursday that improved profitability at its telecoms unit helped it deliver a forecast-beating operating profit last year despite lower sales, and it predicted a further rise in group profitability for 2017.

The robust performance at the telecoms business, France's third-biggest mobile operator, which Bouygues failed to merge with market leader Orange last year, is likely to further reassure it that the unit can thrive on its own at a time of renewed speculation about possible sector consolidation.

The family-controlled group, which also builds roads and owns TF1, France's biggest private broadcaster, said current operating profit reached 1.121 billion euros ($1.2 billion) last year, against 941 million in 2015.

Sales reached 31.738 billion euros, down 2 percent from a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Inquiry Financial for Reuters were predicting operating profit of 1.054 billion euros on sales of 31.673 billion euros.

$1 = 0.9473 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.