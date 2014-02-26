FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bouygues CEO won't comment on possible tie-up with SFR
#Industrials
February 26, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 4 years ago

Bouygues CEO won't comment on possible tie-up with SFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bouygues is keeping a close watch on the evolution of France’s telecoms sector, Chief Executive Martin Bouygues told reporters on Wednesday, declining to comment further on talk of a possible tie-up with Vivendi-owned SFR.

A price war in the French mobile market has sparked speculation about potential consolidation in the sector, and Les Echos newspaper reported that Bouygues Telecom was considering merging with SFR, an option that cable firm Numericable is already looking at.

“We are very closely watching how the situation evolves in telecoms, we think about and work a lot on this topic,” the CEO said, noting that his group had recently struck a deal with SFR, France’s second-largest telecom operator behind Orange , to share part of its mobile network. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)

