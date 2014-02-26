FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bouygues eyes 20 pct market share in fixed telecoms
February 26, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 4 years ago

Bouygues eyes 20 pct market share in fixed telecoms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Bouygues Telecom unveiled a cut-price triple-play offer on Wednesday and said it aimed to reach 20 percent market share in the domestic fixed-line segment as soon as possible.

The offer includes television, Internet and unlimited calls to landlines for 19.99 euros ($27.45) a month, the company said in a statement.

It marks Bouygues’ latest hit back in a French telecoms price war sparked by the 2012 launch of Iliad’s low-cost Free Mobile service. ($1 = 0.7282 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by James Regan)

