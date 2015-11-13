Bouygues keeps outlook, Q3 operating profit rises

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues reported a higher quarterly operating profit, helped by a robust construction business abroad and improving trends at its telecoms arm.

The family-controlled group, which also builds roads and owns TF1, France’s biggest private broadcaster, confirmed its full-year 2015 targets on Friday and said its priority remained a return to growth from 2016.

Third-quarter revenue eased 3 percent to 8.73 billion euros, while the current operating profit rose by 31 million euros to 478 million euros.