UPDATE 2-Bouygues lifts sales target thanks to international orders

* Q3 sales 9.041 bln euros, up 1 pct

* Q3 current operating income 420 mln euros vs 531 mln

* Expects 2014 sales flat to 1 pct lower vs 2013

* Shares rise 3.4 pct, outperform sector

By Dominique Vidalon and Gilles Guillaume

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues raised its full-year sales forecast on Friday after international demand and diversification helped its construction business to contend with its weak domestic market in the third quarter.

Quarterly operating profit fell 21 percent in the face of France’s stagnant economy and a price war that weighed on Bouygues Telecom, but Chief Financial Officer Philippe Marien hailed a better than expected performance in construction, which accounts for two thirds of revenue.

Though austerity measures have hit French public sector spending, Marien said Bouygues is making headway in corporate construction, notably with eco-friendly offices, while its expertise in road and tunnel building has driven a rise in international demand, including a recent contract in Hong Kong.

The order book was stable year on year, reaching 27.4 billion euros ($34.12 billion) by Sept. 30, with international orders accounting for 51 percent against 49 percent a year ago.

“Even if construction expectations were low, it remains a good surprise and a small relief after Vinci and Eiffage numbers,” one trader said.

Rival Eiffage has said 2014 revenue will decline slightly, blaming the fall in public sector orders, while Vinci posted a 7.5 percent decline in third-quarter sales.

By 1128 GMT Bouygues shares were up 3.4 percent, outperforming a 1 percent fall for the European construction sector.

Bouygues now expects 2014 sales to be flat to 1 percent lower than in 2013 after it posted a 1 percent rise in quarterly revenue to 9.041 billion euros, above a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll average of 8.619 billion euros. Bouygues had previously forecast a 1-2 percent fall in sales.

Bouygues Telecom now expects 2014 core earnings minus capital expenditure to be close to zero, against slightly positive previously.

The owner of France’s No. 3 telecoms operator and No. 1 broadcaster TF1 has cut costs to cope with the price war sparked by the 2012 launch of Iliad’s low-cost Free Mobile service. Bouygues added 47,000 new mobile customers and 104,000 fixed-line customers during the quarter.

The competition has eroded profit margins and fueled talk of consolidation among France’s four mobile players, with Bouygues Telecom a potential takeover target since it lost a bidding war for rival SFR in April. (1 US dollar = 0.8031 euro)