Bouygues lifts 2014 goal after Q3 sales rise 1 pct
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 14, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Bouygues lifts 2014 goal after Q3 sales rise 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - French conglomerate Bouygues raised its full-year sales forecast on Friday after it posted better-than-expected sales in the third quarter despite a weaker construction market and a price war in telecoms in France.

Bouygues said in a statement that it now expects 2014 sales to be flat to 1 percent lower versus 2013 after it posted a 1 percent rise in quarterly revenue to 9.041 billion euros, above the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll average of 8.619 billion.

Quarterly current operating profit fell to 420 million euros (522.10 million US dollar) from 531 million a year earlier.

In August, Bouygues forecast 2014 sales would decline by between 1 percent and 2 percent. (1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
