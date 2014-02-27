FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bouygues hires banks to advise on potential tie-up with SFR - sources
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 4 years ago

Bouygues hires banks to advise on potential tie-up with SFR - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bouygues, France’s third-place mobile operator, has hired investment banks HSBC and Rothschild to advise it on a potential tie-up with larger rival Vivendi’s SFR, said two people close to the situation.

SFR, which is second-place in mobile behind Orange, was put into play this week after Vivendi confirmed on Monday that it had been approached for a deal by Altice, the parent company of French cable operator Numericable.

Bouygues is now evaluating whether to try to crash the party, the people said. Yet, it faces an uphill battle given that merging the number two and three mobile operators would certainly attract regulatory scrutiny, a handicap a Numericable offer would not face.

A spokeswoman for Bouygues was not immediately available to comment. A spokesman for Vivendi declined to comment.

Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Leila Abboud; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.