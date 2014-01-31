FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French telcos Bouygues and SFR ink network share
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
January 31, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

French telcos Bouygues and SFR ink network share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - French network operators Bouygues Telecom and SFR announced on Friday an agreement to share part of their mobile networks to improve client coverage and save costs.

The agreement covers 57 percent of the population and will lead to the creation of a joint entity to manage the shared network infrastructure, a process which will take until 2017 to complete, the operators said in a joint statement. Each operator will however retain total commercial independence. (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

