Deal on Bouygues Tel asset sales to SFR, Iliad nears - report
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 13, 2016 / 9:01 PM / a year ago

Deal on Bouygues Tel asset sales to SFR, Iliad nears - report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - Talks about the sale of Bouygues Telecom to Orange, which could prompt rivals Iliad and Numericable SFR to take on some Bouygues assets, are making good progress, with a deal on these asset sales nearing, the French daily Les Echos reported.

Orange, France’s leading telecoms operator, resumed talks with construction group Bouygues in January to buy its telecom unit in a 10 billion euro ($11 billion) cash-and-share transaction.

The deal would cut the number of French telecoms operators to three and would require selling some of Bouygues Telecom’s assets to Iliad and Numericable-SFR to satisfy competition concerns.

“On these issues, talks have advanced and a deal is almost done with Patrick Drahi’s SFR and Xavier Niel’s Free (Iliad),” Les Echos said, citing a source close to the matter.

Iliad would take on less assets than had been initially expected and possibly no mobile clients, the paper added.

Iliad, Orange, Bouygues and SFR Numericable declined comment on the report.

Orange and Bouygues have both set the end of March as a deadline to reach an agreement. ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
