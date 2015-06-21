FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 21, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Numericable-SFR owner offering 10 bln euros to buy Bouygues Telecom - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - Patrick Drahi, the owner of France’s number two telecoms player Numericable-SFR, has offered to buy smaller rival Bouygues Telecom for about 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) in cash, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Billionaire Drahi, who owns Numericable-SFR’s parent company Altice, is offering to buy all of third-place Bouygues Telecom, which has 11 million mobile clients.

The move was first reported by the Journal de Dimanche.

Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

