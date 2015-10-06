FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bouygues Telecom eyes higher profitability, sales
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 6, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Bouygues Telecom eyes higher profitability, sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Bouygues Telecom, France’s third-largest mobile operator, said on Tuesday it aimed to return to sustainable growth in sales and profit in the coming years by cutting costs and growing its fixed and mobile subscriber base.

Bouygues Telecom reiterated in a statement released ahead of its Capital Markets Day that it aimed to reach an EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) margin of at least 25 percent of sales by 2017 and set a target of 35 percent longer-term.

In June, Martin Bouygues, the head of parent company Bouygues, rebuffed a 10 billion euro ($11 billion) bid for Bouygues Telecom by Altice, the holding company of tycoon Patrick Drahi, saying the unit had the means to prosper on its own. ($1 = 0.8942 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.