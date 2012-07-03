Bouygues Telecom to announce redundancy plan-paper

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - France’s Bouygues is expected to announce on Tuesday a voluntary redundancy plan at its telecom unit, threatening several hundreds of job, as it struggles with competition from ultra-low-cost new entrant Free Mobile, according to Les Echos.

Bouygues Telecom’s works council will meet on Tuesday afternoon, according to the French daily.

A similar labour-management meeting on cost reductions and potential job cuts is due on Tuesday at Bouygues’ rival SFR, a unit of Vivendi.

Bouygues Telecom, which employs 10,000, is facing a drop in sales which could fall 15 to 20 percent this year, and in profitability, despite the previous launch of a cost reduction plan of 300 million euros per year, the newspaper added.

No one was available for comment immediately at Bouygues Telecom. (Reporting by Alice Cannet; Editing by David Cowell)