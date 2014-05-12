FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bouygues Telecom set to step up job cutting plan- union
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 12, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 3 years ago

Bouygues Telecom set to step up job cutting plan- union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 12 (Reuters) - Labour representatives at Bouygues Telecom expect the company to increase the number of potential job cuts to as many as 2,000 in a cost-saving plan, a trade union official said on Monday, confirming a report in Le Figaro newspaper.

The plan could see between 1,500 and 2,000 out of a total 9,000 employees lose their jobs, CFDT union official Azzam Ahdab said.

The existing cost-saving plan for the telecom division of conglomerate Bouygues envisages a total of 550 job cuts.

That was put in place in 2012, but earlier this year, Bouygues lost out in a battle for control of SFR to Numericable , a rival telecoms operator.

The industry is locked in a fierce price war, and winning control of SFR had been seen as important to Bouygues Telecom’s future financial health.

“That (number of job cuts) is what’s been circulating within the company for a three or four weeks now,” Ahdab said.

Bouygues Telecom declined to comment.

Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Andrew Callus; Editing by Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.