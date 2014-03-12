FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bouygues board meets to approve improved SFR bid-sources
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 12, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

Bouygues board meets to approve improved SFR bid-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - The board of Bouygues was meeting on Wednesday afternoon to approve an increase in its bid for Vivendi’s SFR, said two people familiar with the matter.

A third person close to the deal said Vivendi was expecting an improved offer from Bouygues before a deadline for bids tonight.

The two people said the improved bid could take the cash portion of Bouygues’ offer up to as much as 11.4 billion euros ($15.8 billion) from 10.5 billion last week.

Construction-to-telecom group Bouygues is vying against local cable operator Numericable to buy France’s second-biggest telecom operator.

On top of the cash, Bouygues is offering 46 percent in the combined SFR-Bouygues to Vivendi.

Numericable’s bid is at 10.9 billion euros and a 32 percent stake in the new entity. Numericable’s backer Patrick Drahi said on Wednesday that he would not raise his bid.

Bouygues got additional firepower on Monday when it agreed to sell its mobile network and some spectrum to smaller rival Iliad for 1.8 billion euros if its bid for SFR is accepted.

A fourth source explained that Bouygues could find the funds for the higher bid by using some Iliad deal proceeds.

Bouygues was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7212 Euros) (Reporting by Sophie Sassard and Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.