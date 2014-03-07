FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

Bouygues Telecom shareholder JCDecaux backs SFR deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 7 (Reuters) - Bouygues Telecom shareholder JCDecaux Holding said on Friday that it supports the telecom group’s bid for rival Vivendi’s SFR.

Bouygues on Thursday unveiled a 10.5 billion euro ($14.53 billion) cash offer for SFR, which would leave Vivendi with 46 percent in the new company, which would be spun off.

JCDecaux Holding, 100 percent owned by the Decaux family and majority shareholder of outdoor advertising group JCDecaux , owns 9.5 percent of Bouygues Telecom. ($1 = 0.7225 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)

