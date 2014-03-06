FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bouygues CFO SAYS to take steps to protect competition in SFR bid
March 6, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Bouygues CFO SAYS to take steps to protect competition in SFR bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 6 (Reuters) - Bouygues CFO Philippe Marien says on conference call about bid for Vivendi’s SFR: * Contacts with France’s competition regulator have not yet begun * Ready to take measures to protect competition by infrastructure

and allow MVNOs to keep stimulating competition * Questions of governance will be discussed with Vivendi at later

date * Aim would be to carry out IPO as quickly as possible after the deal

closure * Aims to raise 3 billion from IPO and asset sales * Refuses to comment on whether offer includes a break-up fee

