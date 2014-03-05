FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bouygues' bid for SFR will not include capital increase -sources
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

Bouygues' bid for SFR will not include capital increase -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - Bouygues’ bid for Vivendi’s SFR will be financed with cash, debt, and shares in the newly combined company, and will not require a capital increase, said two people close to the situation.

Vivendi is expecting offers for France’s second-biggest telecom group from French cable operator Numericable and Bouygues, sources earlier said, ahead of a 1900GMT deadline on Wednesday.

“The financing is perfectly lined up and there is no need to do a cash call,” said one of the people.

A spokesman for Bouygues did not return a request for comment.

Reporting by Sophie Sassard, Leila Abboud, and Gwenaelle Barzic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.