Bovis sees housing profit boosted by government schemes

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bovis Homes reported a large jump in first-half reservations and sales, helped by government schemes that have boosted home buyer sentiment, and said it expected to post a strong increase in housing profit.

The 128-year-old housebuilder, which has focused on building in more affluent regions in the south of England in recent years, said on Monday it achived 1,389 net private reservations in the first six months, a 40 percent increase on the same period a year ago.

Its net private sales rate per site per week rose by 26 percent to 0.59 compared to the same period last year. In the second quarter, after the government launched plans to support struggling home buyers with billions of pounds in loans, the sales rate was 60 percent higher than the prior year, it said.

Bovis said it completed 963 homes in the first half, with the average sales price rising by 15 percent to 188,500 pounds ($280,500) primarily due to its strategy of building more lucrative family homes rather than city centre flats.

“The positive compound effect of increasing volume, the strong increase in the average sales price and the improving profit margin will lead to a strong increase in housing profit in the half year compared to the first half of last year,” it said.

Bovis’s remarks echoes that of other larger housebuilders Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey who last week upped profit margin forecasts and said they were experiencing an uplift in buyer demand as a result of government schemes.

Bovis said it continues to buy high quality consented land and added 2,767 consented plots on 18 sites in the first half on which it expects to deliver a return on capital of more than 20 percent. Bovis said it was also in talks to buy another 1,018 plots on 11 sites.

Shares in Bovis closed at 775 pence on Friday, valuing the company at about 1 billion pounds.