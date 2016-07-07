FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British builder Bovis says too early to assess impact of EU referendum
#Financials
July 7, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

British builder Bovis says too early to assess impact of EU referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - British builder Bovis said it was too soon to assess the impact of the Brexit vote on the housing market as it reported its reservation rate, where buyers pay a fee to take a property off the market, was flat in the first half of the year.

The firm, which has focused on more affluent regions in the south of England in recent years where property prices tend to be high, said on Thursday there was still a healthy level of interest in its sites and that it was not changing its strategy.

"We will maintain our disciplined approach to investing in land going forward," the firm said.

"At this time it is too early to assess the impact of the EU referendum on the UK housing market." (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
