LONDON, July 6 British housebuilder Bovis
, which was subject to two failed takeover bids earlier
this year after it warned on profits, said it had earmarked an
additional 3.5 million pounds ($4.5 million) to fix problems
related to its homes.
The builder has been subject to negative media coverage in
Britain after some buyers complained about the quality of its
properties, citing issues ranging from a lack of sealant in
bathrooms to the heads of nails poking through walls.
The firm, which is undergoing a turnaround plan under a new
chief executive, said both sales and completions had fallen as
anticipated as it tries to tackle customer complaints.
"This further provision will ensure we are fully resourced
to complete the works identified as swiftly as possible whilst
at the same time delivering the appropriate high level of
service to our new customers," it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7727 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)