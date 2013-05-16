FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bovis Homes says government schemes driving strong trading
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 16, 2013 / 6:12 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Bovis Homes says government schemes driving strong trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group PLC : * Sales rates have increased ahead of management’s expectations * Private net reservations (2012: 783), a 26% increase year on year * At 10 may 2013 the group held 1,238 private sales for 2013 legal completion

(2012: 1,013 * Group’s total sales position to date was 1,852 units (2012: 1,437 * Housing profit margin is also expected to increase compared to the first half

of 2012 * Return on capital to improve to a level approaching 10% for 2013 (2012: 7.7%)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.