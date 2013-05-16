BRIEF-Bovis Homes says government schemes driving strong trading

May 16 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group PLC : * Sales rates have increased ahead of management’s expectations * Private net reservations (2012: 783), a 26% increase year on year * At 10 may 2013 the group held 1,238 private sales for 2013 legal completion

(2012: 1,013 * Group’s total sales position to date was 1,852 units (2012: 1,437 * Housing profit margin is also expected to increase compared to the first half

of 2012 * Return on capital to improve to a level approaching 10% for 2013 (2012: 7.7%)