BRIEF-Bovis Homes says first-half reservations jump 40 pct, sales rises 26 pct

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group PLC : * Significant further improvement in housing profit * Achieved a 40% increase in private reservations compared to the same period

in 2012 * Added 2,767 new consented plots to the land bank. * Private sales rate per site per week improved by 26% to 0.59 (H1 2012: 0.47 * Average sales price on legal completions increased by 15% to £188,500 (H1

2012: £164,400 * Expects to post housing operating margin approaching 11% (H1 2012: 8.7% * Says return on capital employed can be further improved in 2013 to circa 10%