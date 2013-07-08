FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bovis Homes says first-half reservations jump 40 pct, sales rises 26 pct
July 8, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Bovis Homes says first-half reservations jump 40 pct, sales rises 26 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group PLC : * Significant further improvement in housing profit * Achieved a 40% increase in private reservations compared to the same period

in 2012 * Added 2,767 new consented plots to the land bank. * Private sales rate per site per week improved by 26% to 0.59 (H1 2012: 0.47 * Average sales price on legal completions increased by 15% to £188,500 (H1

2012: £164,400 * Expects to post housing operating margin approaching 11% (H1 2012: 8.7% * Says return on capital employed can be further improved in 2013 to circa 10%

