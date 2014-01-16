FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bovis Homes expects significant rise in 2013 profits
#Financials
January 16, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Bovis Homes expects significant rise in 2013 profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group PLC : * Strong increase in returns in 2013: material growth in forward order book for

2014 * Expects to announce a significant increase in profit before tax for 2013, in

line with market expectations * 19% growth in legal completions to 2,813 (2012: 2,355), * Increase of 14% in the group’s average sales price to £195,100 (2012:

£170,700) * Improvement in operating profit margin to approaching 15% (2012*: 13.3%) * Achieved 2,773 net private reservations in 2013, 48% ahead of the 1,873

achieved in 2012 * Profits and roce are both expected to show further strong improvement in

2014. * Source text

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
