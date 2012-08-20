FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bovis Homes Group says H1 profit doubles to 16 mln stg
August 20, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Bovis Homes Group says H1 profit doubles to 16 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group PLC : * Auto alert - Bovis Homes Group PLC H1 revenue rose 27 percent to

170.3 million STG * Auto alert - Bovis Homes Group PLC H1 pretax profit 16.2 million STG * Auto alert - Bovis Homes Group PLC interim dividend 3 pence per share * H1 profit before tax £16.2M versus £8.1M in 2011 * H1 revenue £170.3M versus £133.6M in 2011 * Completions of 944 homes, an increase of 18% with an average sales price of

£164,400 * The group’s profits will continue to increase significantly in the second

half of 2012

