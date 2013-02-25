BRIEF-Bovis Homes full-year profit up 69 pct

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group PLC : * Auto alert - Bovis Homes Group PLC final dividend 6 pence per share * FY profit before tax £54.1M versus £32.1M +69% * Revenue £425.5M versus £364.8M +17% * 15% growth in legal completions to 2,355 homes (2011: 2,045) from average of

82 sales outlets * 350 private reservations achieved in first eight weeks of 2013 (2012: 320),

an increase of 9% * The group will deliver strongly increasing returns on capital employed in

2013 * Sees significant growth in future profit potential with 13,776 consented

plots at 31 December 2012