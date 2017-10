Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group PLC : * Expects return on capital employed of circa 7.5% for year-end December 31 * Says expects to announce profit before tax for 2012 ahead of market

expectations * Sees significant increase in operating profit margin to circa 13.5% (2011:

10.0%) * Says group’s average sale price rose 5% to 170,000 STG * Says expects strong improvement in the group’s returns in 2013, assuming

stable mrket conditions