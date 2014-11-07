FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bovis Homes on course for strong year as volumes rise 30 pct
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bovis Homes on course for strong year as volumes rise 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Bovis Homes Group Plc

* On course to deliver a strong result for 2014 with an increase in volumes expected of circa 30% over 2013

* Average sales price for 2014 legal completions expected to be approximately 10% greater than in 2013

* Operating margin for 2014 expected to be circa 17% (2013: 14.9%)

* Normal seasonal pattern in trading activity during 2014 with a weaker summer period followed by an improvement in autumn

* Expects to continue its strong growth in volumes, profits and return on capital employed, based on current market conditions continuing

* On course to deliver a strong result for 2014 and is targeting volumes of circa 3,650 homes

* Sales rates have been robust albeit lower in second half of year compared to strong equivalent period in 2013

* In 43 weeks to 31 october 2014, group achieved 2,886 net private reservations (2013 comparable: 2,334) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.