UPDATE 1-Bowood Energy looks to sell assets
February 27, 2012 / 12:30 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bowood Energy looks to sell assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bowood Energy Inc said it is looking at strategic alternatives, including a sale of its assets.

The oil and gas company, whose operations are mainly in southern Alberta, said strategic alternatives may also include a sale of its shares, either in one transaction or in a combination of transactions.

The company said it has not set a definitive schedule to complete the evaluation.

Calgary, Alberta-based Bowood has hired GMP Securities as an adviser.

Shares of the company, which holds about 110,000 net acres in the Alberta Bakken fairway, closed at 22 Canadian cents on Friday on the Toronto Venture Exchange.

