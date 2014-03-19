FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Box names senior Cisco executive to board of directors ahead of IPO
#Market News
March 19, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 4 years ago

Box names senior Cisco executive to board of directors ahead of IPO

Gerry Shih

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 (Reuters) - Online storage provider Box Inc has appointed Cisco Systems Inc senior executive Padmasree Warrior to its board of directors, the company said Wednesday, as it gears up for its anticipated stock market flotation.

Warrior, Cisco’s chief technology and strategy officer, is the latest high-profile tech executive to join Box, following on the heels of Gary Reiner, former General Electric Co chief information officer and Dana Evan, a former Verisign Inc executive.

Wall Street sources told Reuters in November Box had chosen a syndicate of banks including Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse Group AG and JP Morgan Chase & Co to lead the initial public offering.

The sources said the IPO will mostly likely take place in the coming few months.

Aaron Levie, Box’s 29-year-old chief executive, said in a statement that Warrior possessed expertise in building large technology companies and distributing and competing in “dynamic markets”. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Sophie Hares)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
