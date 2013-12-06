FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Box raises $100 million from international investors
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2013 / 1:00 AM / 4 years ago

Box raises $100 million from international investors

Gerry Shih

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Box Inc, the closely watched cloud storage company, said Thursday it has raised $100 million as part of an investment deal with several international technology and telecom companies to help its overseas expansion.

Box, which is expected to hold an initial public offering in early 2014, unveiled a roster of new investors including Itochu Technologies, Macnica Inc and Mitsui & Co of Japan, Spain’s Telefonica SA and Telstra Corp Ltd of Australia.

The investment values Box at roughly $2 billion, Chief Executive Aaron Levie told the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the deal.

Box last month hired banks including Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan Chase to lead its initial public offering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.