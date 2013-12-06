Box raises $100 million from international investors

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Box Inc, the closely watched cloud storage company, said Thursday it has raised $100 million as part of an investment deal with several international technology and telecom companies to help its overseas expansion.

Box, which is expected to hold an initial public offering in early 2014, unveiled a roster of new investors including Itochu Technologies, Macnica Inc and Mitsui & Co of Japan, Spain’s Telefonica SA and Telstra Corp Ltd of Australia.

The investment values Box at roughly $2 billion, Chief Executive Aaron Levie told the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the deal.

Box last month hired banks including Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan Chase to lead its initial public offering.