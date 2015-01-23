FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Online data storage provider Box's shares rise 50 pct in debut
January 23, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Online data storage provider Box's shares rise 50 pct in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shares of online data storage provider Box Inc rose as much as 50 percent in their debut, valuing the company at about $2.51 billion.

The company raised $175 million after its initial public offering of 12.5 million Class A common shares was priced at $14.00 each, above the expected range.

Box’s shares opened at $20.20 and hit a high of $21.00 in early trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Box’s shareholders include venture capital firms Draper Fisher Jurvetson and U.S. Venture Partners, and hedge fund Coatue Management. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

