FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Storage startup Box in talks to raise funding from TPG -WSJ
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 20, 2014 / 9:17 PM / 3 years ago

Storage startup Box in talks to raise funding from TPG -WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 (Reuters) - Box Inc, the online storage startup that filed to go public several months ago, is in discussions to secure a round of financing from private equity firm TPG, the Wall Street Journal cited people familiar with the talks as saying.

Box, which had delayed its IPO plans as stocks in cloud-based companies tanked in recent months, initiated the discussions in recent weeks, the newspaper cited one of the people as saying.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

Box, which in its IPO prospectus warned it did not expect to be profitable for the foreseeable future, has grown rapidly by spending heavily to secure clients. It was one of a coterie of companies that rode a migration toward Internet-based storage and services, and at one point was one of the most-anticipated debuts of 2014.

However, shares of fellow companies that market Internet-based services began heading downward around the time its prospectus was filed, as Wall Street investors reassessed lofty valuations.

Box’s backers include Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Andreessen Horowitz and General Atlantic. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.