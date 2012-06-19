FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Box.net may hire 100 in London for Europe push
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 19, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

Box.net may hire 100 in London for Europe push

Gerry Shih

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 (Reuters) - Enterprise cloud-storage provider Box.net said Tuesday it would begin a push into Europe by opening its first office in central London.

The Dropbox competitor, staffed with 450 employees in its Palo Alto headquarters, is looking to hire up to 100 more by the end of next year in Europe, a market that accounts for 15 percent of Box’s revenue, CEO Aaron Levie told Reuters.

“We’ve seen healthy demand in Europe,” Levie said, adding that the London office will serve as a base for the startup’s burgeoning sales team.

So far, individual employees and small divisions within major corporations such as O2, the mobile carrier owned by Spain’s Telefonica, have adopted Box, whose software allows teams to share and collaborate on files in the cloud.

But Box faces a challenge in selling to large companies to adopt its technology wholesale.

Box was looking for “very much larger customers and offering more consultative services,” Levie said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.