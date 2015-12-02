Cloud storage provider Box's revenue jumps 38 pct

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Cloud storage provider Box Inc reported a 38 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more users signed up for its services.

The company’s revenue rose to $78.7 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $57 million a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $55.1 million from $51.2 million.

On a per-share basis, however, loss narrowed to 45 cents from $3.40 due to an increase in the number of shares. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)