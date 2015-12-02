FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Cloud storage provider Box raises revenue forecast again
December 2, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Cloud storage provider Box raises revenue forecast again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds share activity and forecast; compares Q3 results with estimates)

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Cloud storage provider Box Inc raised its full-year revenue forecast for the third time as more users sign up for its services.

Shares of the company, which also reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, were up 1.7 percent at $14.40 in extended trading on Wednesday.

Box, whose customers include AstraZeneca Plc, General Electric Co and Procter & Gamble Co, said it expects revenue of $299 million-$300 million for the year ending January, up from its previous forecast of $295-$297 million.

Box’s revenue rose 38 percent to $78.7 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, beating the average analyst estimate of $76.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $55.1 million from $51.2 million in the quarter. On a per-share basis, however, the loss narrowed to 45 cents from $3.40 due to an increase in the number of shares outstanding.

Excluding items, Box reported a loss of 31 cents per share, in line with analysts’ average estimate. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

